9th Muharram Processions Held In Northern Sindh

All mourning processions of the 9th Muharram, which were taken out amid tight security in all big and small towns of the province on Wednesday evening, concluded peacefully after marching on their designated routes

The administrations had taken extraordinary measures to provide security to mourners by sealing off the routes with barbed wires and allowing entry of participants after thorough frisking.

Sabeels and first aid camps were set up along the processions routes and food was distributed among the poor. Towards the end of processions and at majalis, religious scholars highlighted the supreme sacrifices laid down by the family of the prophet (peace be upon him) at Karbala.

Thousands of mourners from all over Sindh participated in a mourning procession in Sukkur to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Strict security measures had been adopted throughout the route of the procession to prevent any untoward incident.

In Shikarpur, Majalis Aza were held in different Imam Bargahs and Alam and Zuljinah processions were also taken out from different places amidst strict security arrangements.

Main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Dargah.

