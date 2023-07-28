9th Muharram processions held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :All mourning processions of the 9th Muharram were taken out amid tight security in all big and small towns of the Sukkur division on Friday and concluded peacefully after marching on their designated routes.

The administration had taken extraordinary measures to provide security to mourners by sealing off the routes with barbed wires and allowing entry of participants after thorough frisking.

Sabeels were set up along the processions routes to provide drinking water to weary mourners and passersby and food was distributed among the poor. Towards the end of processions, religious scholars highlighted the supreme sacrifices laid down by the family of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) at Karbala.

In Sukkur, historic `Tazia of Ziarat-i-Karbala Mualla` claimed to be continuation of a 500-year-old tradition, was taken out in Rohri before Fajr prayers in which thousands of mourners from different parts of the country as well as from abroad took part.

Thousands of mourners from all over Sindh participated in a mourning procession in Rohri and paid homage to the martyrs of Karbala. Strict security measures had been adopted throughout the route of the procession to prevent any untoward incident.

On early morning of Friday, the mourning procession emerged from Masjid Shah-i-Iraq in the Karbala ground. The procession after reaching Mando Khabar stayed there till afternoon. Then it resumed its journey through Shahi Bazaar, Dhak Road, Wichoro Chowk and Haider Shah Haqani Muhalla and ended at Karbala ground. Strict security measures were adopted throughout the town to prevent any untoward incident. Walk-through gates were installed on the route of the procession and the mourners were allowed to join the procession after passing through the gates.

According to SSP Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khan Khoso, measures had been taken for the security of mourners. He said that besides police, Rangers would also patrol the route of the mourning procession.

The mourning procession started from Markazi Imam Barga Hyderi, and after passing through Katchehry Road, Mall Road, Shahi Bazaar roundabout Station Road, Highway Road ends at the starting point.

In Shikarpur, Majalis Aza were held in different Imam Bargahs and Alam and Zuljinah processions were also taken out from different places amidst strict security arrangements.

Main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Dargah. Later a Majlis was held which was addressed by renowned Zakirs.