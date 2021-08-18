UrduPoint.com

9th Muharram processions peacefully concludes in KP

The 9th Muharram mourning processions were peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The 9th Muharram mourning processions were peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Wednesday.

In Peshawar, the main processions of 9th Muharram was taken out from Hussainia Hall Imambargah Peshawar Cantonment and Imambargah Bibi Zikri inside the city. Both the processions passed through prescribed routes and culminated at the same imambargah at afternoon.

The speakers paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and others Martyrs of Karbala for their supreme sacrifices for supremacy of islam.

Police have made tight security arrangements.

The 9th Muharram processions at DIKhan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra and other districts were also concluded peacefully.

The Ulema threw light on the philosophy of Karbala and the matchless sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the scorching heat of Karbala for supremacy of Islam.

The strict security arrangements have been adopted by KP police in declared 14 sensitive districts while mobile phone service has also been suspended in these areas.

