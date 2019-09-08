9th Muharram processions to be taken out in Islamabad amid tight security

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The 9th Muharram ul Haram processions will be taken out on Monday in different parts of the capital city in memory of sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family and companions.

The main procession will start from Markazi Imambargah Sector G-6/2 and will culminate at the same place after passing through its pre-approved route of Luqman Hakeem Road, G-6 Service Road, Saddar Road, Streets 33 and 40 in G-6/1, Municipal Road, Melody Chowk, Shuhada Chowk, Aabpara Police Station and Polyclinic.

Thousands of mourners and devotees will participate in the processions in memory of the supreme sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family in Karbala.

Police have made ample security arrangements cordoning off the entire route of the procession. Sector G-6 will be completely closed with major roads blocked and many streets cut off with concrete blocks and barbed wire.

The participants of the procession will offer Maghrib prayers before heading towards Melody chowk and the procession will culminate at Markazi Imambargah.

During the processions, the mourners will recite 'noohas and mirsiyas'.

The second big procession of the 9th Muharram-ul-Haram will start from Imambargah Imam Moosa Kazim in sector I-10 and will pass through the defined route.

Thousands of personnel of Islamabad Police and Rangers will provide security to processions and religious gatherings in the city. Capital Development Authority, Rescue 1122, hospitals and civil defence department will be put on high alert to face any untoward situation.

Security cameras, walk through gates and metal detectors will be used on entry and exit points of processions and gatherings to protect the processions.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had devised a traffic plan for processions in the Federal capital to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

Mobile jammers and police vehicles will be present in order to assist law enforcers throughout the processions. People will be allowed to enter the processions after complete checking.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Saturday visited different areas of Islamabad to review the security arrangements.