9th Muharram to be observed in Islamabad amid tight security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram would be observed throughout the country including Islamabad with due solemnity and sanctity as stringent security measures have been taken particularly on the routes of processions to avoid any untoward incident.

Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), his family and companions.

Nearly 181 mourning processions carrying 'taziyas' or the colorful replicas of Hazrat Imam Hussein's (RA) tomb will be taken out from various areas of the Islamabad capital territory (ICT). Over 165 'majalis' would also be held in the Federal capital.

The main procession will emerge from Markazi Imambargah Asna Ashri Sector G-6/2 and will culminate at the same place after passing through its traditional route.

Another major procession of the 9th Muharram-ul-Haram will start from Imambargah Imam Moosa Kazim in sector I-10 and pass through the defined route.

The ICT management has banned pillion riding in the federal capital on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Thousands of mourners and devotees will participate in the processions to mourn aloud the supreme sacrifice of the grand son of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Police have made ample security arrangements cordoning off the entire route of the procession. Sector G-6 will be completely closed with major roads blocked and many streets cut off with concrete blocks and barbed wire.

The mourners, beating their chests and whipping themselves with chains and sharp weapons, will carry out 'Tazias', the miniature mausoleums of Karbala, generally made of coloured paper, bamboo, tin foil, mica and glass.

There will be cries of 'Ya Hussain' and recitation of 'marsiyas' (elegies) and 'noha-khwani' (poems which express sorrow). Mourners will also use various objects such as knives, blades attached with chains and other weapons in acts of self flagellation to show solidarity with the martyrs.

According to the deputy commissioner Islamabad, ICT Police has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram and decided to deploy more than 613 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Some 1,800 personnel of Frontier Corps would also be deployed for security of the mourners.

The ICT administration was in constant coordination with other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace during Muharram. As many as 613 personnel including one SP, four DSPs, and 22 inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience. All the routes of processions would be monitored thorough Islamabad Safe City cameras to avoid any untoward incident.

The traffic signals on the roads leading to procession would be turned off on 9th Muharram while mobile service on routes of processions will remain suspended.