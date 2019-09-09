UrduPoint.com
9th Muharram-ul-Haram Procession Conclude Peacefully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Mourning processions were carried out in connection with 9th Muharram-ul Haram across the province including Quetta amid tight security on Monday to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions.

The main procession was taken out with reciting of Nauhas here from Imam Bargah Nasirul-Aza which after passing through different routes of the city culminated peacefully at the same Imam Bragah.

More than 7500, security forces including police, ATF, CTD, Levies forces, Balochistan Constabulary and Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) provided security to procession of Muharram-ul Haram.

Shops and markets have been sealed along the routes of the procession, while various markets and shops would remain close for mourning processions of Youm-e-Ashura.

About 68 check posts have been set up at different places including sensitive areas to ensure strict checking in order to control any untoward situation.

The mourning processions have also been monitored through CCTV cameras in the city.

A control rooms has also been set up to scrutinize security of Youm-e-Ashura.

Meanwhile, Sabeel stalls for refreshment drinks were arranged at different areas as per tradition.

However, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has directed the Home department to utilize all available resources to ensure foolproof security across Balochistan including Quetta for mourning processions of 10th Youm-e-Ashura, said a press release here.

"No negligence will be tolerated on security issues during Muharram-ul Haram and security forces should remain high alert to control any untoward situation", he added.

He ordered the related department to keep functional all the established control rooms in order to monitor security measures across the province.

Health, PDMA, Civil Defense and other relevant departments were directed to remain ready for dealing any untoward situation in the province.

