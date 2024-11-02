- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) Concluded
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 11:23 PM
The local and foreign speakers addressed emerging technological, scientific, and socio-economic challenges during the 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded on Saturday at the University of Wah
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The local and foreign speakers addressed emerging technological, scientific, and socio-economic challenges during the 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded on Saturday at the University of Wah.
The two-day conference attracted over 150 participants, while speakers from Turkey and Pakistan gave informative presentations on a wide range of topics. The discussions further encompassed areas like data science, material science, electronics, biotechnology, computer science, environmental sciences, artificial intelligence, and software engineering.
In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, accentuated the critical role of international partnerships in shaping a prosperous future.
The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, fellow of the Pakistan academy of Sciences, applauded the University of \Wah for organizing a platform that encourages intellectual exchange between students and academics.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability27 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. Waziristan27 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner57 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court57 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO1 hour ago
-
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan1 hour ago
-
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections1 hour ago
-
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated57 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ57 minutes ago
-
PPP carried out laudable projects in Sindh: Abdul Jabbar Khan57 minutes ago
-
7 died in Buner road mishap : police57 minutes ago
-
DC for joint efforts to ensure dirt-free environment57 minutes ago