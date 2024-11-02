Open Menu

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) Concluded

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 11:23 PM

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded

The local and foreign speakers addressed emerging technological, scientific, and socio-economic challenges during the 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded on Saturday at the University of Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The local and foreign speakers addressed emerging technological, scientific, and socio-economic challenges during the 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded on Saturday at the University of Wah.

The two-day conference attracted over 150 participants, while speakers from Turkey and Pakistan gave informative presentations on a wide range of topics. The discussions further encompassed areas like data science, material science, electronics, biotechnology, computer science, environmental sciences, artificial intelligence, and software engineering.

 

In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, accentuated the critical role of international partnerships in shaping a prosperous future. 

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, fellow of the Pakistan academy of Sciences, applauded the University of \Wah for organizing a platform that encourages intellectual exchange between students and academics. 

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Turkey Student From

Recent Stories

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

2 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

23 minutes ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

26 minutes ago
 APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

26 minutes ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

26 minutes ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

27 minutes ago
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

27 minutes ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

27 minutes ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

27 minutes ago
 7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

57 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

57 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan