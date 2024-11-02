The local and foreign speakers addressed emerging technological, scientific, and socio-economic challenges during the 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded on Saturday at the University of Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The local and foreign speakers addressed emerging technological, scientific, and socio-economic challenges during the 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) concluded on Saturday at the University of Wah.

The two-day conference attracted over 150 participants, while speakers from Turkey and Pakistan gave informative presentations on a wide range of topics. The discussions further encompassed areas like data science, material science, electronics, biotechnology, computer science, environmental sciences, artificial intelligence, and software engineering.

In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, accentuated the critical role of international partnerships in shaping a prosperous future.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani, fellow of the Pakistan academy of Sciences, applauded the University of \Wah for organizing a platform that encourages intellectual exchange between students and academics.

APP/ajq/378