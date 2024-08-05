9th Results To Be Declared On 9th
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad will declare the result
of annual examinations of Matric part-I (9th class) on August 9.
In the light of the decision of the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen,
the result will be uploaded on the official website at 10am.
Controller examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali said on Monday that the result had
been compiled and transparency had been ensured in marking of papers as well as
compiling of the result.
The result will be available in CDs also in addition to board website www.bise.fsd.edu.pk
