9th rural census to start from January 1

The ninth rural census would start here from January 1, 2020, said Additional Commissioner Revenue Wasif-ur-Rehman while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The ninth rural census would start here from January 1, 2020 , said Additional Commissioner Revenue Wasif-ur-Rehman while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday.

Chief Officer Statistics Riaz Ahmad briefed the meeting that the officers of the Revenue Department would collect information regarding agriculture, social facilities and economic activities from all the villages and towns with the help of the staff of forest department, local government and secretaries of union councils.

The information relevant to health, education, recreational facilities, communications and population will be collected during the census.

The census will continue till January 31, 2020. The officers and staff of revenue, forest and local government departments will be trained for the census.