UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th Rural Census To Start From January 1

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

9th rural census to start from January 1

The ninth rural census would start here from January 1, 2020, said Additional Commissioner Revenue Wasif-ur-Rehman while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The ninth rural census would start here from January 1, 2020, said Additional Commissioner Revenue Wasif-ur-Rehman while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday.

Chief Officer Statistics Riaz Ahmad briefed the meeting that the officers of the Revenue Department would collect information regarding agriculture, social facilities and economic activities from all the villages and towns with the help of the staff of forest department, local government and secretaries of union councils.

The information relevant to health, education, recreational facilities, communications and population will be collected during the census.

The census will continue till January 31, 2020. The officers and staff of revenue, forest and local government departments will be trained for the census.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture January 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Information Minister to hold open katchery

42 seconds ago

Moscow Urges Tokyo to Avoid Violations of Agreemen ..

46 seconds ago

Donbas, Kiev Unable to Agree on Exchange of Prison ..

49 seconds ago

Road checking drive against tax defaulting vehicle ..

51 seconds ago

Excise deptt seeks police help to recover tax from ..

8 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff visits SSG Headquarters

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.