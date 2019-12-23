UrduPoint.com
9th Rural Count To Be Commenced By January 2020 In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:09 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shoaib Ali said that the 9th Rural Count will be stat from 1st January 2020 which will cover details from year 2013 onwards

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shoaib Ali said that the 9th Rural Count will be stat from 1st January 2020 which will cover details from year 2013 onwards.

Addressing a meeting of revenue officer at Conference room on Monday said that in the Rural Count, statics of rural areas regarding social and agricultural growth will be collected so as the backward areas could be facilitated and improving the agricultural growth.

Shoaib Ali directed the Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Directors' local government, Tehsildars and Naib- Tehsildars for supervising the rural count personally for making beneficial and authentic the questions of Rural Count so as the future planning could be made fine for the provision basic facilities in rural areas.

Briefing the meeting the Assistant Commissioner Census Muhammad Rafique said that all the process of Rural Cont 2020 will be completed under the supervision of Pakistan Institution of Statics.

He said that prior to that 8 rural count were taken place in 1971, 1979, 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 203 and in 2008.

He further told that in 9th Rural Count of 2020 all the basic in formations of rural and urban villages regarding social and economic facilities will be collected.

