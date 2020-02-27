UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th Session Of Pakistan-Kazakhstan IJC On February 27-28

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

9th session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan IJC on February 27-28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The 9th Session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Inter-governmental Joint Commission (IJC) will take place in Islamabad on 27-28 February.

The IJC session will be followed by the Inaugural round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) on 28 February 2020, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday said.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan side, whereas Shakhrat Nuryshev, First Deputy Foreign Minister, will head the Kazakhstan delegation.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy close, friendly ties marked by trust and understanding.

Bilateral collaboration in different sectors has been growing steadily. The IJC and BPC are important mechanisms designed to contribute to enhanced cooperation on the bilateral and regional planes.

The deliberations will focus on bilateral engagement on trade and investment, cooperation in energy, agriculture, health, education, science and technology, tourism, sports, transport and industrial sectors and people-to-people contacts.

 Besides bilateral matters, the two sides will exchange views on key regional and international issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Sports Exchange Education Agriculture Lead Kazakhstan February 2020

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

40 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

33 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

33 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

33 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

35 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.