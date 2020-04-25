9th state-of-the-art BSL III lab to start functioning in next three weeks: Commissioner

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the ninth state of the art BSL III laboratory of Punjab, being set up at 1800 sq.ft area at Medical College Sargodha with at an estimated cost of Rs. 48 million would start functioning in next three weeks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the ninth state of the art BSL III laboratory of Punjab, being set up at 1800 sq.ft area at Medical College Sargodha with at an estimated cost of Rs. 48 million would start functioning in next three weeks.

The laboratory would have the facility for corona swab, hepatitis, TB and other tests.

The commissioner expressed these views during a meeting with Director Infrastructure Primary and Secondary Health Farhan Waheed, Engineer Khurram Shehzad and other experts.

The director infrastructure said Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Capt. (R) Usman Younis had released funds for the construction of state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory with latest facilities in Sargodha Division. In addition, besides PCR II and BSL III the tests for TB and other deadly diseases would be possible at the local level, which would also help in coping with the corona epidemic.

He said the cost of laboratory machinery had been estimated at more than Rs. 28 million while other infrastructure would cost more than Rs. 20 million. He said that earlier eight laboratories were operational in a very short span of 15 days.

He reiterated that the laboratory of the division would start its activities within the next twenty days for which the manpower would be provided by the Medical College and District Health Authority but its technical training would be provided by Primary and Secondary Health.

Farhan Waheed said that after the completion of the laboratory, the Punjab Healthcare Commission would issue a formal certificate. Dr. Rana Abdullah, Director Health Services Sargodha Division was also present during the briefing while he assured all possible cooperation in setting up the laboratory.