UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th State-of-the-art BSL III Lab To Start Functioning In Next Three Weeks: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:34 PM

9th state-of-the-art BSL III lab to start functioning in next three weeks: Commissioner

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the ninth state of the art BSL III laboratory of Punjab, being set up at 1800 sq.ft area at Medical College Sargodha with at an estimated cost of Rs. 48 million would start functioning in next three weeks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the ninth state of the art BSL III laboratory of Punjab, being set up at 1800 sq.ft area at Medical College Sargodha with at an estimated cost of Rs. 48 million would start functioning in next three weeks.

The laboratory would have the facility for corona swab, hepatitis, TB and other tests.

The commissioner expressed these views during a meeting with Director Infrastructure Primary and Secondary Health Farhan Waheed, Engineer Khurram Shehzad and other experts.

The director infrastructure said Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Capt. (R) Usman Younis had released funds for the construction of state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory with latest facilities in Sargodha Division. In addition, besides PCR II and BSL III the tests for TB and other deadly diseases would be possible at the local level, which would also help in coping with the corona epidemic.

He said the cost of laboratory machinery had been estimated at more than Rs. 28 million while other infrastructure would cost more than Rs. 20 million. He said that earlier eight laboratories were operational in a very short span of 15 days.

He reiterated that the laboratory of the division would start its activities within the next twenty days for which the manpower would be provided by the Medical College and District Health Authority but its technical training would be provided by Primary and Secondary Health.

Farhan Waheed said that after the completion of the laboratory, the Punjab Healthcare Commission would issue a formal certificate. Dr. Rana Abdullah, Director Health Services Sargodha Division was also present during the briefing while he assured all possible cooperation in setting up the laboratory.

Related Topics

Punjab Farah Sargodha All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims t ..

1 minute ago

6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Z ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient ..

1 minute ago

SEWA completes preventive maintenance in 183 elect ..

5 minutes ago

Nepal marks quake anniversary under lockdown

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.