9th Thal Jeep rally: Nadir Magsi dominates in qualifying round

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Mir Nadir Magsi dominated the qualifying round of the 9th Thal Jeep Rally, completing the 3-kilometer track in an impressive 1 minute, 34 seconds, and 20 milliseconds.

Faisal Shadikhel secured second place, finishing just milliseconds behind in 1 minute, 34 seconds, and 61 milliseconds. Asif Fazal Chaudhry claimed third place in the Prepared Category with a time of 1 minute, 35 seconds.

In the Stock Category, Syed Asif Imam took first spot, completing the course in 1 minute, 46 seconds. Among female racers, Dina Patel emerged victorious, finishing in 1 minute, 51 seconds.

Racers who have secured positions in the qualifying round will proceed to the track according to their respective positions in their respective category races.

Earlier, former MNA Aamir Magsi inaugurated the event, flagging off the first vehicle on the track. Due to heavy smog, the start of the qualifying round was delayed by one and half hours. Nasrullah Khan Baksh was the first to take on the track.

The main Stock category race will take place on Saturday, November 9, featuring a 200-kilometer route passing through Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and nearby area for stock category and modified vehicles.

Spectators from surrounding regions and far-off areas have gathered in large numbers to witness the thrilling desert rally.