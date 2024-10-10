9th Thal jeep rally set to start from Nov 7

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The much-anticipated four days 9th Thal Jeep rally will start from November 7 spanning

the districts of Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu.

The four-day mega event promised thrilling off-road racing and vibrant cultural festivities, with Choubara

serving as the mid-point for the rally. Both the starting and finishing points have been set at Changa Manga in Muzaffargarh.

The registration, tagging, and technical inspection of vehicles will take place at Changa Manga on November 7.

Likewise, a qualifying round will be held on November 8 and the stock category competitions would be held on November 9.

Modified vehicles and women’s category race will showcase their skills, followed by an exciting bike race while grand award ceremony will conclude the event at Faisal Stadium on November 10. Beyond the thrilling races, Choubara will host the Thal Cultural festival, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the event with traditional stalls, a musical night, sports competitions and a food street.