9th Thal Jeep Rally Set To Start From Nov 7
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The much-anticipated four days 9th Thal Jeep rally will start from November 7 spanning
the districts of Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu.
The four-day mega event promised thrilling off-road racing and vibrant cultural festivities, with Choubara
serving as the mid-point for the rally. Both the starting and finishing points have been set at Changa Manga in Muzaffargarh.
The registration, tagging, and technical inspection of vehicles will take place at Changa Manga on November 7.
Likewise, a qualifying round will be held on November 8 and the stock category competitions would be held on November 9.
Modified vehicles and women’s category race will showcase their skills, followed by an exciting bike race while grand award ceremony will conclude the event at Faisal Stadium on November 10. Beyond the thrilling races, Choubara will host the Thal Cultural festival, adding a vibrant cultural touch to the event with traditional stalls, a musical night, sports competitions and a food street.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PARCO announces 40-day refinery turnaround for maintenance1 minute ago
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point: Psychiatrist2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, six hurt on road2 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment new era of economic cooperation, prosperity: Meher Kashif11 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick urges India to honor Kashmiri aspirations, end occupation21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker stresses collective efforts for thriving Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
A,O Levels exams to continue amid SCO closures in ICT31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes peace in provincial jirga32 minutes ago
-
Five IPPs contracts terminated to save Rs411 b, provide Rs60 b relief to consumers: PM42 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops51 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in trolley-motorcycle collision52 minutes ago
-
Climate change roundtable conference held1 hour ago