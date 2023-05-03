9th,10th annual exams to start from 9 May

Controller of Examination Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Ali Bhutto in an announcement said that Annual Examinations of 9th and 10th Class of Board are commencing from 9 May 2023 for which the process of posting invigilators and staff at exam centers, prevention of copying, and other necessary arrangements are finalized

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Controller of Examination board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Ali Bhutto in an announcement said that Annual Examinations of 9th and 10th Class of Board are commencing from 9 May 2023 for which the process of posting invigilators and staff at exam centers, prevention of copying, and other necessary arrangements are finalized.

Announcement said that for the annual examination, 150 exam centers are established throughout the division out of which 41 centers in Shaheed Benazitabad district, 54 in Sanghar and 55 in Naushahro Feroze District.

He said that these exam centers include 36 for male32 for female candidates while 82 centers are common.

It said that the first shift would start from 9 am to 12 Noon while the second shift would start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The announcement said that the candidates are advised to reach the exam center in time with the original Admission Slip and Admit Card positively or in another case the candidate would not be allowed to sit in the examination.