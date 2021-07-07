UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th,11th Grade Examinations After Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

9th,11th grade examinations after Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) on Wednesday decided to hold 9th,11th grade examinations after Eid-ul-Adha.

The spokesperson for E&SE informed that the department has decided that no one would be promoted without examinations this year. He said that the provincial government has finalized all arrangements for holding examinations under coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, Minister for E&SE Shahram Tarakai while addressing a press conference the other day had stressed upon parents to persuade their children to focus on studies as the government has decided to hold examinations this year at all cost as per schedule.

He said that the government has decided to utilize summer vacation by keeping the school timings from 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for studies at schools. He said the decision regarding summer vacations would be taken after monitoring temperature on a daily and weekly basis.

He said the examinations of class 10th and 12th would start from July 10 and then after a gap of one week the examination of 9th and 11 classes would begin. The examinations would be conducted only in selected subjects that have already been announced.

Related Topics

Education July All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

40 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

40 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly to Baku, Azerbaijan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.