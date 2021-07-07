(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE) on Wednesday decided to hold 9th,11th grade examinations after Eid-ul-Adha.

The spokesperson for E&SE informed that the department has decided that no one would be promoted without examinations this year. He said that the provincial government has finalized all arrangements for holding examinations under coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, Minister for E&SE Shahram Tarakai while addressing a press conference the other day had stressed upon parents to persuade their children to focus on studies as the government has decided to hold examinations this year at all cost as per schedule.

He said that the government has decided to utilize summer vacation by keeping the school timings from 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for studies at schools. He said the decision regarding summer vacations would be taken after monitoring temperature on a daily and weekly basis.

He said the examinations of class 10th and 12th would start from July 10 and then after a gap of one week the examination of 9th and 11 classes would begin. The examinations would be conducted only in selected subjects that have already been announced.