A 10-year-old Minor Boy Killed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:39 PM

A 10-year-old minor boy killed in Faisalabad

A 10-year-old minor boy was killed after falling from a tractor-trolley near Khurrianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A 10-year-old minor boy was killed after falling from a tractor-trolley near Khurrianwala.

Police said here on Thursday,Asghar(10) s/o Sher Muhammad, resident of Shah Jewena, district Jhang was traveling on tractor-trolley when he suddenly fell down near Khurrianwala.Consequently,he sustained multiple injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

