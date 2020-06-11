A 10-year-old Minor Boy Killed In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:39 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A 10-year-old minor boy was killed after falling from a tractor-trolley near Khurrianwala.
Police said here on Thursday,Asghar(10) s/o Sher Muhammad, resident of Shah Jewena, district Jhang was traveling on tractor-trolley when he suddenly fell down near Khurrianwala.Consequently,he sustained multiple injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police started investigation.