A 10-year-old minor boy killed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A 10-year-old minor boy was killed after falling from a tractor-trolley near Khurrianwala.

Police said here on Thursday,Asghar(10) s/o Sher Muhammad, resident of Shah Jewena, district Jhang was traveling on tractor-trolley when he suddenly fell down near Khurrianwala.Consequently,he sustained multiple injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police started investigation.