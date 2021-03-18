UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A 2-day National Security Dialogue Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:56 PM

A 2-day National Security Dialogue concludes

A two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue organized by the National Security Division (NSD) concluded here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue organized by the National Security Division (NSD) concluded here on Thursday.

"The National Security Division has held the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue aimed at unveiling Pakistan's new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world." The portal was the brain child of Dr Moeed Yusuf, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on NSD and designed to bridge the traditional gap between public intellectuals and policy makers.

The NSD portal allow national think tanks and universities working on national security to directly offer policy recommendations to the government and can be path breaking in this regard.

The prime minister has inaugurated the conference while Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the second day.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue, a two-day conference, has been organised by the NSD in collaboration with its advisory board comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

The think tanks was included Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), National Defence University (NDU)'s Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) and Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

The dialogue has brought current and former officials and local and global policy experts under one roof to debate Pakistan's critical national security issues, and generate ideas shaping global society and the future of human civilisation.

Speaking on the occasion Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said the dialogue was helpful to generate ideas and bring together best minds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Army Mushahid Hussain Syed General Qamar Javed Bajwa Government Best

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

16 minutes ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

15 minutes ago

Govt wants to bring electoral reforms before Next ..

2 minutes ago

Main French Book Fair Canceled for Second Year

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador Remains in Moscow, Continues Engagem ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.