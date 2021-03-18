A 2-day National Security Dialogue concludes

A two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue organized by the National Security Division (NSD) concluded here on Thursday

"The National Security Division has held the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue aimed at unveiling Pakistan's new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world." The portal was the brain child of Dr Moeed Yusuf, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on NSD and designed to bridge the traditional gap between public intellectuals and policy makers.

The NSD portal allow national think tanks and universities working on national security to directly offer policy recommendations to the government and can be path breaking in this regard.

The prime minister has inaugurated the conference while Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the second day.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue, a two-day conference, has been organised by the NSD in collaboration with its advisory board comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

The think tanks was included Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), National Defence University (NDU)'s Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) and Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

The dialogue has brought current and former officials and local and global policy experts under one roof to debate Pakistan's critical national security issues, and generate ideas shaping global society and the future of human civilisation.

Speaking on the occasion Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said the dialogue was helpful to generate ideas and bring together best minds.