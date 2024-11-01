A 38-member delegation from Rahma Model School visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A 38-member delegation of students from Rahma Model school, Rahim Yar Khan, accompanied by their teachers, visited the Parliament House.

Senior Senate officials warmly welcomed the delegation.

The students toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary showcasing the Senate's history.

They expressed keen interest in the statues of prominent politicians and historical photographs displayed in the museum.

The students had the opportunity to observe the Senate's proceedings in session, which gave them insight into Pakistan's legislative process.