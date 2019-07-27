A 50-year-old man died due to electrocution in Quetta

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A 50-year-old man died due to electrocution at Chashma Achuzai near Airport Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Saleh Muhammad was repairing electricity wires at his house when he touched an open electric wire and suffered electric shocks which caused his death on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.