A baby-girl dies, two others get burn injuries as fire breaks out in make-shift huts settlement

A four-month old baby-girl was burnt to death and two others sustained injuries after fire broke out at a make-shift settlement of huts near metro mall plaza at Bosan road in the city on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A four-month old baby-girl was burnt to death and two others sustained injuries after fire broke out at a make-shift settlement of huts near metro mall plaza at Bosan road in the city on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Incharge Dr. Kaleemullah said they put out the fire after receiving the information.

A baby girl, named Ayesha, was found dead while two persons sustained minor burn injuries including deceased girl's maternal uncle Amir Ali, 28, and a woman Aliya (20year). They were given first aid. Arif, an uncle of the deceased girl, told APP that Ayesha was daughter of his brother Javed and Amna and Javed had left his wife and daughter to his in-laws at a makeshift settlement and went to work.

He said he was saying Friday prayers when he received information regarding fire and rushed to the spot after prayers.

Quoting witnesses, rescuers said some children were playing with the match box that ignited fire.

Assistant commissioner city Khawaja Umair visited the site, consoled the families and promised full support from the government.

A video showed the site depicting a running black strip and bamboo poles installed after the huts caught fire.