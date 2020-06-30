A Bakery, two chips factories sealed

Assistant Commissioner Khar, Magistrate First Class Khar Sub Division Bajaur Fazlur Rahim on public complaints Tuesday checked the prices of essential commodities in bakery,chips factories and shops in Khar, Inayat Kali and its suburb

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khar, Magistrate First Class Khar Sub Division Bajaur Fazlur Rahim on public complaints Tuesday checked the prices of essential commodities in bakery,chips factories and shops in Khar, Inayat Kali and its suburb.

During his visit, he inspected the bakery and two chips factories by not following the SOPs and hygiene principles. Taking stern action, he sealed a bakery and two chips factories that did not have legal documents and produced materials against hygiene principles.

He cautioned all factory owners to keep all legal documents, NOCs with them all the time and adhere to hygiene norms.