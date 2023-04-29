A batch of 97 Pakistanis from Sudan arrived Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Jeddah via C-130 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

"The government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis," a Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday posted on her Twitter handle.