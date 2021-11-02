UrduPoint.com

A Better Society Cannot Be Built Without Peace, Justice: NA Deputy Speaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Highlighting the significance of the justice, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri said that a better society couldn't be built without peace and justice in the society

He expressed such views while addressing the "two-day National Conference on Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight for building Peace & Sustainable Development and Strengthening SDGs Task Force for Building Peace in Pakistan" held here on Tuesday. The conference was organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO).

"We have to unite to make society better; he said, adding that it is our responsibility to provide the facilities to the areas from where we have been elected,"he said.

On Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Deputy Speaker told that the role of the provinces was important for this purpose and however, federal government was doing its best to fulfill the SDGs task.

Talking on the issue of environment, he asserted that the Prime Minister launched a project to plant ten billion trees and the world was appreciating it.

The uniform curriculum has been introduced by the government to ensure quality education in the country and a curriculum would be taught in public and private schools, he informed.

Moreover,"the health card is being given to the people and in addition, the subsidy is being provided to support the vulnerable class of the society," he claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that despite having majority in the house, the coalition government was formed in the Sindh province as we could work together to bring the peace here.

Until 2013-14, Karachi was considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world but we all worked together with the institutions to bring the peace, Chief Minister claimed, adding that after the peace, the development work has been started.

The provincial government was trying to provide the basic facilities to the people, Shah informed, telling that we are producing the cheapest the electricity from the coal in the province. Besides, we have passed many laws especially to support vulnerable groups including minorities in the province.

On the occasion, Former Federal Minister and MNA Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that as we entered the new century, the entire world leadership had given the Millennium Development Goals program and various countries worked but some missed its targets.

In 2014, we woke up and started thinking about sustainable goals, he claimed, recounting that long-term goal could be achieved by strengthening institutions and involving the private sector.

Providing basic necessities to our people should be a national agenda, he concluded.

