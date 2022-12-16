UrduPoint.com

A Big Rally Held On Eve Of 8th Anniversary Of APS Massacre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Civil Society Sukkur, Trade Organizations, Social Organizations, Teachers, Students and Officials of the different departments jointly organized a walk on the eve of the eighth anniversary of the APS Peshawar here on Friday.

Led by Chairperson Step Foundation Shaista Khoso, President Sukkur Small Traders Haji Javed Memon and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Protection of Human Rights Organization (PHRO), the rally was emerges from City Point and culminated at Globe Chowk where the walk converted into a demonstration.

Addressing the participants, Shaista Khoso said the people of Pakistan had not forgotten the martyrs of the APS, adding that the innocent children sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country for which they will always be remembered.

Remembering the martyrs, he paid his respects to the ­victims of the APS attack and said that the nation will always remember the tragedy.

Haji Javed Memon said it was a cowardly assault which itself annihilated the attackers and united the Pakistani nation against the inimical forces. He said the nation was still in a state of shock and sorrow over the brazen attack targeting innocent school children.

Samreen Lakho said that extremism and terrorism were the enemies of peace and human development. Those who facilitated and sponsored the scourge of terrorism had committed crimes against humanity and it was the responsibility of the nation to say 'never again', she added.

