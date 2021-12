SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A blind dolphin was rescued from Faiz Ganj canal near Pir Wassan in Khairpur on Sunday.

Having seen the dolphin stranded in the canal, locals alerted the wild life department Sukkur. The blind dolphin, one of the endangered species, was rescued from the canal and released into the River Indus, said an official of Sindh Wildlife Department.