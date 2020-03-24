UrduPoint.com
A Blind Indus Dolphin Found In Sukkur

Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:09 PM

The body of a blind Indus dolphin was found from Gate 51 of Sukkur Barrage, revealed the Sindh wildlife department (SWD) on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The body of a blind Indus dolphin was found from Gate 51 of Sukkur Barrage, revealed the Sindh wildlife department (SWD) on Tuesday.

The male dolphin, measuring five and a half feet in length, had died at least 15 days ago.

According to deputy director, Indus Dolphin Conservation Unit, Adnan Khan, the dolphin had not died at the spot from where the body was found. n added that this was the first dead dolphin retrieved this year. He further told that there was no mark visible on the body, it was a natural death. However, he added, it could not be written off that plastic was the reason for its demise.

He further explained that it was not possible to determine the cause of its death due to the decomposition of the body.

Your Thoughts and Comments

