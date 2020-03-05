UrduPoint.com
A Body Founds In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:43 PM

A body founds in Rawalpindi

A body of an unknown 27 year old addicted person was found in the limits of New Town Police station on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A body of an unknown 27 year old addicted person was found in the limits of New Town Police station on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, some locals informed that a corpse is lying in front of Shaheen Chemist and area of Satellite Town.

On information, the rescue team rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for legal formalities.

