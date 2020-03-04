(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A body was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Peoples' Colony police station.

Police said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted a body floating on Rakh branch canal near Abdullah pur and informed Rescue 1122 and area police.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,fished out the body and handed over to the police.

The body was shifted to mortuary and further investigation for the identification was under way,said police.