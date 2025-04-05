Open Menu

A Bogie Of Allama Iqbal Express Derails Near Kotri

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A bogie of the Allama Iqbal Express, carrying passengers from Lahore to Karachi, derailed near Kotri Railways Station in Jamshoro district on Saturday but the passengers remained unscathed in the incident.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that the last cabin of the train derailed reportedly due to poor track condition.

The Railway Authorities rushed the cranes and other tools to the spot to put the bogie back on the track.

The railway traffic remained suspended on the down-track for around 3 hours due to the incident.

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

26 minutes ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

56 minutes ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

2 hours ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

2 hours ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

2 hours ago
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

2 hours ago
 ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultura ..

ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks

2 hours ago
 4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference o ..

4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in ho ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan