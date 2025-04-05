A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A bogie of the Allama Iqbal Express, carrying passengers from Lahore to Karachi, derailed near Kotri Railways Station in Jamshoro district on Saturday but the passengers remained unscathed in the incident.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that the last cabin of the train derailed reportedly due to poor track condition.

The Railway Authorities rushed the cranes and other tools to the spot to put the bogie back on the track.

The railway traffic remained suspended on the down-track for around 3 hours due to the incident.