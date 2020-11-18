A bottleneck for traffic flow, Chakdara instantly needs a bypass road

Entering or leaving Dir Lower district nowadays was not a good experience for commuters as from the very start on both sides they have to join a long queue leading towards the traffic mess in Chakdara Bazaar some time wasting hours of precious time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Entering or leaving Dir Lower district nowadays was not a good experience for commuters as from the very start on both sides they have to join a long queue leading towards the traffic mess in Chakdara Bazaar some time wasting hours of precious time.

The matter has become a routine issue as vehicles entering and coming out of Dir Lower district have to snail march towards their destinations. Those who have nothing to do with Chakdara Bazaar also have to cross through the congested Chakdara Bazaar as there was no alternative route to bypass the traffic mayhem.

The work on the long awaited bypass Chakdara Road was started and then stopped for one reason or another. The infrastructure of the bypass road exists but was not dive-worthy for commuters who did not want to damage their vehicles on such bumpy and muddy road.

The issue was not much concerning some years ago but with the entrance of hundreds of thousands of non-custom-paid (NCP) vehicles the road has become insufficient to cope with such a heavy load of traffic. The NCP vehicles only allowed in Malakand Division have become a great burden for roads as these vehicles cannot leave this specific area for having no registration documents.

The situation was not only limited to Chakdara Bazaar but these NCP vehicles were also causing traffic jams in Timergara, Batkhela and Swat bazaars where commuters sometimes wait for hours to pass through.

"In Chakdara Bazaar, traffic police do their best to maintain the traffic flow but most of the time the situation slips through their hands as drivers don't follow their instructions. As the NCP vehicles have no proper documents, the drivers also don't care for traffic instructions with no fear of being fined or facing legal procedure." A Traffic Police Sub-Inspector on duty in Chakdara Bazaar said we had to stop vehicles on main roads to allow others to take a turn to populated Shamozai and other areas through Ramora Road. Besides he said many vehicles also have to take turn for THQ Hospital and tehsil courts which block the traffic flow.

He said allowing vehicles to take a turn in Chakdara Bazaar block the main road and within minutes the road was jammed. The other reason for traffic Jam, he said, was that the drivers break the queues and block the way of vehicles coming from the other side.

He continued that despite shortage of traffic police staff we have deployed personnel to maintain the queues but still some vehicles out of the reach of our staff come out of the queue and block the traffic flow on the wrong side of the road.

He said with the influx of NCP vehicles in Malakand Division and most of its drivers with no knowledge of traffic discipline were the main reason behind routine traffic jams in the tehsil. Besides, he said hundreds of fresh NCP vehicles coming out on roads on a daily basis further aggravating the situation.

He said the construction of the much needed and awaited Chakdara bypass road has become inevitable to cope with growing numbers of vehicles and traffic jams. The old single road, he said has become insufficient to deal with such numbers of vehicles.

He suggested that Chakdara Bazaar being a main hub of business and other activities with scores of education institutions, hospitals, tehsil courts, medical stores, fruit and vegetable markets direly needed a bypass road to get rid of the traffic disorder situation.

On the other side,commuters were also complaining of traffic blocks in Chakdara saying due to the situation they mostly miss in time approach to their destinations.

Zahid Ali Khan, who daily travels from his village Ouch to Swat Road to reach his car bargain center, said the traffic mess of Chakdara Bazaar comes to his mind whenever he left his home for work. He said he leaves the home early in the morning to avoid being stuck in a traffic jam but still he has to face the mayhem in Chakdarra on a daily basis.

Earlier, he said in the evening he sometimes found the road as clear but since a year even after the sunset the road was jammed and he reached the home at night. He also demands early construction of Chakdara bypass road to get rid of the annoying situation.

When asked another commuter passing through Chakdara Bazaar said I thank the incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inaugurating Chakdara bypass road project and demanded that funds for this important project should immediately be released to give respite to people from this grave situation.