A bowl of warmth: The delicious legacy of chicken corn soup continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) As the cold winds of winter sweep across Peshawar, a sense of warmth and nostalgia fills the air, courtesy of a local dish that has become synonymous with the chilly season chicken corn soup.

For Zard Ali, a 35-year-old soup seller, winter is not just a season but a time of opportunity to earn maximum capital for his family.

Standing proudly in the bustling Qisakhwani bazaar, a historic marketplace known for its vibrant storytellers, Zard Ali shares how the frigid weather brings life back to his business.

"I came out of home at 6 p.m. with 10 kilograms of soup prepared from native chickens and eggs. The demand for the soup spikes dramatically as the chill sets in," Zard Ali tells APP, as he instructs his two laborers to serve steaming bowls of the winter delight to eager customers.

The scene at his soup stall is a familiar one in Peshawar, where people gather in the cold to enjoy the warmth and comfort of freshly made chicken corn soup.

The rich aroma of the soup, prepared with native chickens, ghee and special sauces, fills the air, drawing in a steady stream of customers.

The soup is not only a source of comfort but also a means of connection, as people swap stories and discuss their day-to-day affairs amidst the cold while sitting in traditional Charpayees..

Zard Ali’s soup business is deeply rooted in family tradition. He inherited the craft from his late father, Pasham Khan, who was known for his skill in preparing this famous winter dish.

"I am proud to carry forward my father’s legacy. The soup recipe is special; we use native chickens and ghee, which gives it a unique taste. The special sauces add a burst of flavor, making it a perfect dish for the season," he says.

The demand for chicken corn soup peaks in December and January, when the cold is at its harshest. "In these months, the soup sells like hotcakes. People look for something to keep them warm, and chicken soup is the perfect answer," Zard Ali explains.

As the cold continues to grip Peshawar, Zard Ali's business remains a steady source of comfort for the community, offering not just food, but a much-needed respite from the winter chill.

The cold weather has led many residents to flock to local shops with their families to enjoy these warm traditional dishes especially at night.

There has been a noticeable increase in footfall at chicken corn soup and yakhani stalls, particularly during the evening and night hours, in both the city and cantonment areas.

These soups, popular for their warmth and flavor, have become a favorite choice for those seeking comfort during the chilly season.

Shopkeepers have responded to the demand by setting up special stalls offering chicken soups with various sauces and boiled eggs, leading to profitable sales during the winter months.

These stalls are especially popular in busy areas like Hashtnagri, Karimpura, Gul Bahar, Nothia, Jhangirabad, board and Hayatabad, attracting large crowds, particularly after dark.

Ali Manahan, owner of a famous soup outlet at Ghanta Ghar Peshawar said that his sale was almost doubled these days.

The prices for soup are variable, with small to medium-sized cups priced between Rs 80 to Rs 100, while larger portions are being sold for Rs 120 to Rs 140, he said.

In comparison, the price of a bowl of chicken yakhani has increased to Rs 50-60 this year, up from Rs 40-45 in 2023. This price hike has led to occasional disputes between consumers and vendors.

Riaz Khan, a local vendor, explained that the demand for chicken corn soup and yakhani spiked due to the colder weather. He noted that additional ingredients and sauces are being used to enhance the flavor of the soup, which justifies the higher prices.

Qaiser Khan, a former public sector employee who visited Hashtnagri bazaar with his family, shared his enthusiasm for the traditional Peshawari corn soup.

“The taste is unmatched, thanks to the variety of sauces and indigenous chickens,” he said, adding he had been coming to Peshawar in winter for this dish since his childhood. However, he expressed concern over the rising prices in Peshawar and urged the district administration to regulate its costs.

Qaiser Khan also likes chicken yakhani for its longer-lasting warmth and affordability and mentioned that a chicken leg piece with yakhani is now priced at Rs 200-250, compared to Rs 150-180 last year.

He called for government intervention to regulate the pricing of these popular winter foods for the benefit of consumers.

The rising prices and growing demand for these winter specialties highlight the essential role of chicken corn soup and yakhani in Peshawar's cold-weather culture.

However, many are calling for price controls to ensure accessibility for all.

In the heart of Peshawar, where tradition and culture blend seamlessly, Zard Ali’s chicken soup stall is more than just a business.

It is a reminder of the simple joys that bring people together in the coldest of days—a bowl of soup, a warm smile and the comfort of shared moments.