A Boy Commits Suicide In Rohari Canal Sukkur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

A boy commits suicide in Rohari canal Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A boy has committed suicide. while the girl seemed to have deceived him, as they both had decided to jump into the Rohri Canal in Sukkur.

According to local Police, the youth was identified as Waseem Mughul, owner of a mobile shop, had a conversation with his alleged lover, who was traveling along with him on his motorcycle.

The boy had stopped his motorbike along with the Rohri Canal after they decided to commit suicide, and fulfilling his commitment, the boy jumped into the canal.

Eye-witnesses said that the girl, who was with him, immediately escaped from the spot, after seeing her partner committing suicide.

The witnesses claimed that after arguments, the couple had decided to commit suicide as their parents were against their marriage.

They also claimed that the girl told her alleged lover to jump into the canal first, and when he jumped into the canal, she changed her decision and escaped from the spot.

