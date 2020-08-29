UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Boy Drowns In Attock In River Indus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:47 PM

A boy drowns in attock in river Indus

A 17-year old boy was drowned in river Indus near village Haroon in limits of Hazro Police station on Saturday.

Police and hospital sources said that Aziz Khan along his friends went to the river to enjoy bathing where he went to deep water and drowned

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :A 17-year old boy was drowned in river Indus near village Haroon in limits of Hazro Police station on Saturday.

Police and hospital sources said that Aziz Khan along his friends went to the river to enjoy bathing where he went to deep water and drowned.

Later local rescuers retrieved his body and shifted to THQ hospital.

Hazro Police have registered a case and started further probe.

Related Topics

Police Water Hazro

Recent Stories

3 arrested for posting defamatory statements on so ..

3 minutes ago

Japan, US Agree to Further Cooperate to Develop Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says 32 People Arrest ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi may host remaining PSL-V matches

24 minutes ago

Death toll in Swat flood rises to 8

11 minutes ago

Over 40 Taliban Killed, 37 Injured in Battle With ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.