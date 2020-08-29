A boy drowns in attock in river Indus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 17-year old boy was drowned in river Indus near village Haroon in limits of Hazro Police station on Saturday.

Police and hospital sources said that Aziz Khan along his friends went to the river to enjoy bathing where he went to deep water and drowned

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :A 17-year old boy was drowned in river Indus near village Haroon in limits of Hazro Police station on Saturday.

Police and hospital sources said that Aziz Khan along his friends went to the river to enjoy bathing where he went to deep water and drowned.

Later local rescuers retrieved his body and shifted to THQ hospital.

Hazro Police have registered a case and started further probe.