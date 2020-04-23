UrduPoint.com
A Boy Killed In A Road Mishap In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

A boy killed in a road mishap in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :An18-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali Police limits here on Thursday.

According to Police Spokesman that Asad Jutt s/o Afzal Jutt resident of Chak No.120 SB was going to home riding on motorcycle after doing harvesting wheat when a recklessly driven truck hit the bike near Nishtarabad Phattak as result he sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team shifted him to DHQ Teaching Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered case against the truck driver.

