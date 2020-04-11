A boy killed in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A boy on Saturday was killed after falling into a deep well in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :A boy on Saturday was killed after falling into a deep well in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station .

According to the Rescue 1122, Hamza S/o Mushtaq 18, fell down into a 40 to 45 feet deep well and died.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the well and shifted it to Tehsil Head Quarter (THQ), hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.