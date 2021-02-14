A boy shot injured by rival over petty dispute

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A boy on Sunday was shot injured by his rival over a petty dispute in the limits of Injra police station.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Sajid Rehman s/o Gul Rehman r/o Dakhner told the police that he along with his father was present in the fields outside the village when Qaiser s/o Sharif with a pistol came there and asked him to accompany him.

On his(Sajid Rehman) refusal Qaisar bacame furoius and started firing on him .

He further told police that Qaisar escaped from the crime scene . Incharge Lakarmar Check Karim Nawaz Khan when contacted said that accused Qaisar had been arrested.