A Boy Shot Injured By Rival Over Petty Dispute
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:40 PM
Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A boy on Sunday was shot injured by his rival over a petty dispute in the limits of Injra police station.
The police registered a case and arrested the accused.
Sajid Rehman s/o Gul Rehman r/o Dakhner told the police that he along with his father was present in the fields outside the village when Qaiser s/o Sharif with a pistol came there and asked him to accompany him.
On his(Sajid Rehman) refusal Qaisar bacame furoius and started firing on him .
He further told police that Qaisar escaped from the crime scene . Incharge Lakarmar Check Karim Nawaz Khan when contacted said that accused Qaisar had been arrested.