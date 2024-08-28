Open Menu

A Brighter Future: 100 Schools To Be Solarized In Coming Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) In a bid to provide a sustainable future to the students, the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have joined hands to solarize 100 schools in rural Islamabad within the next eight weeks.

This ambitious project is being executed to revolutionize the way these schools generate energy, reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and promoting a sustainable future.

As many as 100 schools in rural Islamabad will be equipped with solar power systems within the project completion timeline of eight weeks.

In this regard, an agreement has been signed between Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and NRTC, Ministry of Defence Production.

According to an official source, the project has been conceived with an aim to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy.

The project of switching to solar energy will result in reduction in carbon emissions and improved access to electricity for students and teachers.

About the benefits of converting to solar energy in schools, the official source revealed that renewable energy source reduces dependence on fossil fuels and lower energy costs for schools.

The facility will also help enhance learning environment with provision of reliable electricity and serve as impetus to support the government efforts of mitigating the impacts of climate change.

In the recent years, educational institutions around the world have begun a significant shift towards sustainability, with many adopting solar energy as a cornerstone of their green initiatives.

The transition not only reflects a commitment to reduce carbon footprints but also provides a peaceful learning environment with smooth supply of electricity.

The initiative will drastically cut electricity, freeing up resources to that can be redirected towards academic and extracurricular programs.

More Stories From Pakistan