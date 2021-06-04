A bus driver killed in separate incidents in Hassanabdal area

(@FahadShabbir)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A bus driver was killed in separate incidents of bus firing and robbery in Hassanabdal area while Rs 1.8 million was snatched from a school teacher.

Hattar was taking shift when he reached near Shahiya bridge when two unidentified motorcyclists came from Hassanabdal and started firing on the bus.As a result,the driver was shot once and was seriously injured. He was then brought to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries while the bus went out of control and fell down from the bridge.

The women on board who were on duty were seriously injured.

In another incident, a school teacher Zaheer Shah, a resident of Charsadda, took a lift from a car near Hassanabdal from Burhan when he reached near Bata Shoes Shop, the occupants of the car snatched Rs.18 lakh from Zaheer Shah and fled from the scene.

Police were investigating the incidents but no cases have been registered so far.