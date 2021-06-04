UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Bus Driver Killed In Separate Incidents In Hassanabdal Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

A bus driver killed in separate incidents in Hassanabdal area

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A bus driver was killed in separate incidents of bus firing and robbery in Hassanabdal area while Rs 1.8 million was snatched from a school teacher.

Hattar was taking shift when he reached near Shahiya bridge when two unidentified motorcyclists came from Hassanabdal and started firing on the bus.As a result,the driver was shot once and was seriously injured. He was then brought to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries while the bus went out of control and fell down from the bridge.

The women on board who were on duty were seriously injured.

In another incident, a school teacher Zaheer Shah, a resident of Charsadda, took a lift from a car near Hassanabdal from Burhan when he reached near Bata Shoes Shop, the occupants of the car snatched Rs.18 lakh from Zaheer Shah and fled from the scene.

Police were investigating the incidents but no cases have been registered so far.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Driver Car Robbery Bata Charsadda Women From Million

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

18 minutes ago

Green, orange or red: France eases summer travel r ..

40 seconds ago

AIOU uploads semester terminal exam papers for BA ..

42 seconds ago

Sabalenka beaten at French Open to open door for S ..

46 seconds ago

Turkey jails three for life in wake of match-fixin ..

15 minutes ago

Stocks retreat as blockbuster data fan taper fears ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.