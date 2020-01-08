A candle light vigil, rally held to pay homage to Qasim Sulemani

(@FahadShabbir)

A candle light vigil and rally was held here at Hakeem Luqman Road to pay homage to martyrs of Baghdad attacks by America. The rally was organized by Anjumane Fatimiyah, attended by ladies, families and students in large number

The rally was organized by Anjumane Fatimiyah, attended by ladies, families and students in large number. Ms.Qurut tul Ain Ali Rizvi ,a well known educationist,President Anjumane Fatimiyah was the main leading speaker on the occasion.The rally started from Markazi Imam bargah G/6-2 to blue area Fazal ul Haq road and culminated at Hakim Luqman road.Important and well known scholars and members of internationally recognized religious organizations like Ms.

Shazia Asghar ,a well known Religious scholar , Ms.Gul e Zahra Chairperson IDC and a well known scholar Ms.Huma Taqvi,senior member MWM from Lahore and Ms.Zara Haider scholar also addressed the gathering.

The speakers condemned the American action and termed it as state terrorism and interference in the security and integrity of Iraq. They acclaimed the services of General Qasim Sulaimani to fight the menace of Daesh and ISIS. They also stressed the need for the unity of the Islamic Ummah.The large number of participants lit candles to pay homage to the martyrs.