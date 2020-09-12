UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"A" Category Bandit Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Uch Sharif police have arrested a bandit of "A" category who was wanted in several heinous crimes including highway robberies.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Ghulam Farid alias Farid Aghrani was wanted by Uch Sharif police in several robbery cases.

He was declared as "A" category criminal. He had hided himself in Kacha area lying near Indus river for last 13 years.

On a tip-off, Uch Sharif police conducted raid in Kacha area and arrested the suspect who was brought to Uch Sharif police station. A special investigation team has been interrogating the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Bahawalpur Criminals

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

10 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

11 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

11 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.