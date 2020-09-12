"A" Category Bandit Arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Uch Sharif police have arrested a bandit of "A" category who was wanted in several heinous crimes including highway robberies.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Ghulam Farid alias Farid Aghrani was wanted by Uch Sharif police in several robbery cases.

He was declared as "A" category criminal. He had hided himself in Kacha area lying near Indus river for last 13 years.

On a tip-off, Uch Sharif police conducted raid in Kacha area and arrested the suspect who was brought to Uch Sharif police station. A special investigation team has been interrogating the accused. Further probe was underway.