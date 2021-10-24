UrduPoint.com

"A" Category Suspect Arrested After 14 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an "A" category suspect wanted in heinous crime cases while he had hided himself for last 14 years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that 14 years back, FIR of robbery and heinous crime was registered against the accused identified as Sikandar Hayat.

The suspect, however, managed to hided himself for last 14 years. The suspect, later, was declared as an absconder of category "A".

Following intelligence information, a police team of Saddar Police Station raided a house and took the suspect into custody. He was being interrogated by investigation team. Further probe was in process.

