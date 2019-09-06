A ceremony held at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium to mark Defence Day

An impressive ceremony was held at the Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium here onFriday to observe Defence Day with national zeal and solemnity, where glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs of the country's armed forces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :An impressive ceremony was held at the Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium here onFriday to observe Defence Day with national zeal and solemnity, where glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs of the country's armed forces.Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Azhar, other high officials of the Pakistan Army and the government attended the ceremony.A large number ofheirs of martyred and families of Ghazis were also in attendance in the stadiumto mark Defence Day.

The war weapons were also displayed in the ceremony.On the other hand,a floral wreath was laid and fateha was offered at the grave of Captain KarnalSher Khan Shaheed by an army contingent led by Brigadier Muhammad Mushtaq, the Commander of 11 Artillery Corps.

Captian KarnalSher Khan Shaheed was born on January 1, 1970, in Naway Kallay, Swabi, KhyberPakhtunkhwa and first joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as an Airman but later joined Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in 1992.He embraced martyrdom on 5th July 1999 in an attack by the Indian Army on his post.

He is one of ten recipients of Pakistan's highest military honour, Nishan-e-Haider.