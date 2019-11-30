UrduPoint.com
A Ceremony Held In Honor Of Outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:34 PM

A ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A farewell ceremony was held in honor of the outgoing Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ihsan Tufail here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion, the RPO said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the public.

He advised the Police officers to perform their duties honestly with dedication, adding that Police should eradicate the crime from the society.

The RPO said that there is dire need to change Thana culture. A public friendly police culture must be promoted, he added.

Besides, SSP Regional Investigation Syed Ali Akbar, SP legal Raja Azmat, ADIG Tahir Abbas and other were present on the occasion.

