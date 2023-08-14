Open Menu

A Ceremony Of I Day Held In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

A ceremony of I Day held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, a special ceremony of hoisting the national flag was held by the district administration in the early morning at the Municipal Stadium, here Monday.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Shahzad Thaheem said, "We need to improve our education system." "It is important to improve discipline as well as education in our youth and every citizen shall work day and night for his national spirit and the development and prosperity of the country," he added.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh said, "We get this country after the great sacrifices of our elders while appreciating their sacrifices.

" We should remember our elders, martyrs, and national heroes on the occasion, he added.

He said that we must commit to making it a reality.

He further said, "Pakistan is a result of the great struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent and to make it stronger and more developed, the people of every section of the nation must work together and play their role in the development of the country."Officials of all government institutions, school children, and common citizens also attended the ceremony.

