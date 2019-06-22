A child dies after falling in open manhole in Hyderabad

As hundreds of manholes remain uncovered in the city, a child died after falling in a manhole in Gulshan-e-Khair Muhammad area here on Saturday

The police identified the deceased as 7 years old Danish son of Mir Khan who was playing with other kids in the area when he accidentally fell in the manhole.

It took more than 2 hours to pull out the dead body from the manhole.

The locality's residents complained to he police that despite repeated complaints the local authorities have failed to cover several uncovered manholes in the area.