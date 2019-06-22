UrduPoint.com
A Child Dies After Falling In Open Manhole In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:21 PM

As hundreds of manholes remain uncovered in the city, a child died after falling in a manhole in Gulshan-e-Khair Muhammad area here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :As hundreds of manholes remain uncovered in the city, a child died after falling in a manhole in Gulshan-e-Khair Muhammad area here on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as 7 years old Danish son of Mir Khan who was playing with other kids in the area when he accidentally fell in the manhole.

It took more than 2 hours to pull out the dead body from the manhole.

The locality's residents complained to he police that despite repeated complaints the local authorities have failed to cover several uncovered manholes in the area.

