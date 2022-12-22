UrduPoint.com

A Christmas Event Held At AIOU Sukkur Campus

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

A Christmas event held at AIOU Sukkur campus

The Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur, Prof Syed Atta Hussain Shah Mosvi has said that all the minorities, including the Christian community living in Pakistan are like a bouquet that has become a nation by joining their Muslim brothers.

He was addressing the Christmas event here in Sukkur Campus on Thursday, which was attended by a number of teachers and other employees.

He said that steps would be taken to solve the problems of Christian employees, we are equal participants in their happiness.

On this occasion, a cake was cut and gifts were exchanged along with Christmas wishes. Christian brothers offered special prayers for the safety of the country and nation.

