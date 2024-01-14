Open Menu

A Citizen Killed On Robbery Resistance In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

A citizen killed on robbery resistance in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A man was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery in Rawalpindi’s Norrani Muhalla, Chaklala town on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the bandits on the bike opened straight fire on a citizen and shot him dead when he resisted a robbery attempt. The robbers fled from the scene.

The dead body was shifted to nearby Hospital and further investigation was in process.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Robbery Man Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

26 minutes ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

10 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

18 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

19 hours ago
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

19 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

19 hours ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

19 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

19 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

19 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan