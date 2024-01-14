A citizen killed on robbery resistance in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A man was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery in Rawalpindi’s Norrani Muhalla, Chaklala town on Sunday.

According to private news channel, the bandits on the bike opened straight fire on a citizen and shot him dead when he resisted a robbery attempt. The robbers fled from the scene.

The dead body was shifted to nearby Hospital and further investigation was in process.