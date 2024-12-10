A cold wave continued to grip provincial capital

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM

A cold wave continued to grip the provincial capital on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A cold wave continued to grip the provincial capital on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, a continental air mass is dominating most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave expected to approach the upper regions by tonight.

The weather forecast predicts predominantly cold and dry conditions across most areas, with very cold mornings and nights in the hilly regions. Light rain or snowfall may occur at isolated locations in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the evening or night. Frost is anticipated in some plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Potohar region during the morning, while shallow fog is likely in parts of South Punjab and Upper Sindh.

