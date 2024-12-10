A Cold Wave Continued To Grip Provincial Capital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM
A cold wave continued to grip the provincial capital on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A cold wave continued to grip the provincial capital on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, a continental air mass is dominating most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave expected to approach the upper regions by tonight.
The weather forecast predicts predominantly cold and dry conditions across most areas, with very cold mornings and nights in the hilly regions. Light rain or snowfall may occur at isolated locations in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the evening or night. Frost is anticipated in some plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Potohar region during the morning, while shallow fog is likely in parts of South Punjab and Upper Sindh.
Recent Stories
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's vision o ..
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..
CPO stresses for promotion of equality, justice for all
Scholarship cheques distributed among 54 students at SAU
Protection of human rights is the foundation of a welfare society: Sindh Govern ..
CM Bugti expresses satisfaction on security forces successful operation
Danyal Chaudhry reviews Punjab’s Free Medicine Project at RIC
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's vision of women empowerment2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob9 minutes ago
-
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA9 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stroke patients at HMC9 minutes ago
-
CPO stresses for promotion of equality, justice for all2 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed among 54 students at SAU2 minutes ago
-
Protection of human rights is the foundation of a welfare society: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesso ..2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses satisfaction on security forces successful operation2 minutes ago
-
Danyal Chaudhry reviews Punjab’s Free Medicine Project at RIC2 minutes ago
-
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College13 minutes ago
-
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Based violence14 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized14 minutes ago