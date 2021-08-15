UrduPoint.com

'A Colonial Power Has No Right To Celebrate Its Independence Day': AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

'A colonial power has no right to celebrate its independence day': AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 15 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that India, which invaded Kashmir on October 27,1947 and made Kashmiris slave just 72 days after gaining independence from British colonial rule, has no right to celebrate Independence Day.

In a special message on observance of India's independence day as the black day by Jammu Kashmir people, the AJK President said the people of Jammu and Kashmir consider the Indian colonial system as evil as they considered the British colonial rule and the Dogra dictatorship based on tyranny and barbarism.

The president said that the Kashmiri people would not take rest until and unless they get freedom from Indian slavery and decide their political destiny with free will. The Kashmiri people, he maintained, had not accepted the Indian occupation even for a day during the last 74 years, and their struggle would continue till they are provided an opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination as per their wishes and aspirations.

The president while condemned the Indian government for forcing the students of schools and colleges as well as the government employees in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to participate in the Independence Day celebrations, saying, the independent nations never compel the people at gunpoint to celebrate the day of their independence.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the people in both parts of Kashmir enthusiastically celebrating the independence day of Pakistan have proved their commitment to Pakistan. "The day India withdraws its 900,000 army from Kashmir and rolls back the oppressive system there, the Indian rulers themselves will witness how many Kashmiri people celebrate the Independence Day of India and how many others celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan," he challenged.

The president called upon the United Nations to implement its resolutions and help the people of IIOJK to get their right to self-determination, and to reduce the dangers posed to the peace and security of South Asia.

Highlighting the situation in IIOJK, Khan said since August 5,2019 when India once again invaded, reoccupied, and annexed the occupied territory to bring it under its direct control, the over eight million people of IIOJK were under brutal siege. The 900,000 troops deployed in the IIOJK were operating with impunity and terrorizing the entire population of the occupied territory.

During this period, he said, the people had been subjected to brute force and violence. In addition to the arrest of the political leadership, thousands of children had also been arrested and being tortured in the concentration camps.

